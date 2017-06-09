Wheeling Hospital’s Dr. Merrick Named Fellow in American Brachytherapy Society

Dr. Gregory Merrick, director of Wheeling Hospital's Schiffler Cancer Center, has been selected as one of only 12 physicians in the U.S. as a Fellow in the American Brachytherapy Society.

The Schiffler Cancer Center has established an international reputation in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, having treated patients from 42 U.S. states and 17 countries.

Merrick also serves as the director of the hospital’s Men’s Health Center and Urologic Research Institute.

To raise awareness of men’s health issues, Dr. Merrick created the Cancer Research Classic or the CRC.

The event showcases top high school basketball players from across the country while also providing an opportunity to promote men's health awareness.