Manufacturing Company Brings Jobs to the Ohio Valley

Italian manufacturing company Pietro Fiorentini broke ground today at the the business park in Weirton.

The company will invest millions of dollars into the new facility, which will employ upwards of 200 people.

This is their first plant in the United States.

West Virginia Secretary of Commerce H. Wood Thrasher, along with local public officials from Weirton and the BDC will join us as this new industry gets started.

Officials say the company will bring nearly 50 jobs to the OV by the end of 2017. But once completed, nearly 200 jobs will open. @WTRF7News — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) June 9, 2017

West Virginia Department of commerce officials, business leaders, local officials and more were all in attendance.

Officials said they are excited for the growth opportunities that will come.

This is the second major announcement in 2017 for an international company moving into the Valley.