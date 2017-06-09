What's Up Ohio Valley: Weekend Activities

It looks like it's going to be a gorgeous weekend in the Ohio Valley, and there are plenty of events no matter where you live to get outside and enjoy.

Summer is starting with a lot of sunshine and great activities across the Ohio Valley!

If you're living in Wheeling, you can start your fun Friday evening at Heritage Port. The Riverfront Movie Night will feature the family-friendly movie Moana.

There will be a Polynesian lei craft activity before the movie starts at 8 p.m.

The Annual Color Me Au-Some 5K run and walk will take place on Saturday morning at Heritage Port.

The run and walk will take you through downtown from Heritage Port, to Wheeling Island across the suspension bridge and back. You will have the choice to get doused in dry tempera paint powder at stations throughout the course.

You can still register today or pick up your packets down at Heritage Port from 4 until 7 p.m.

After your run, you can stop by the Market StrEAT Food Festival.

The festival starts at Noon on Saturday. Food and drinks will be available from nearly 20 local vendors.

Food is served through 9 p.m., with live music all through 11 p.m.

There will also be specials at the shops in Centre Market as well.

The fun continues on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Heritage Port as the CA House Music hosts a Family Fun Day!.

Then on Sunday at Oglebay, John King will play as part of the the Summer Series.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater.

Ron Retzner Trio will take the stage in Moundsville on Saturday for the Riverfront Concert Series. Free music and fun from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Riverfront Park.

And fun for a good cause in Wintersville at Nedengards Harley Davidson includes, a ride for the muscular dystrophy association. The first riders will leave around Noon. Hundreds of riders are expected, and you can still sign up.

All of these events and more can be found in the 2017 Summer Event Guide sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.