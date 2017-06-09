The Latest: Prosecutors rest case against Cosby

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trial.



The 79-year-old entertainer could spend the rest of his life in prison if he's convicted of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says the sexual encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual.



Constand testified this week that Cosby gave her pills that made her woozy, then violated her. Cosby has said he gave Constand the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl to help her relax, but prosecutors have suggested he drugged her with something stronger.



Jurors heard excerpts Friday from Cosby's decade-old testimony in a related civil suit about how he gave quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with.



Cosby's lawyers will present his side of the story before jurors get the case.