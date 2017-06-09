Medical Marijuana Growing Operation Could Come to Belmont County

How would you feel if a medical marijuana growing operation opened in your community?

A group in Belmont County has applied for a permit from the state to start a grow facility.

County Commissioner Mark Thomas did a poll on Twitter Friday morning to ask residents their thoughts about the issue.

The poll stayed up for several hours.

Thomas says the issue is no longer whether you're for or against marijuana, because that's been settled.

Medical marijuana is legal in Ohio for 21 different medical conditions.

The question is, would you mind a grow facility in your county?

We asked if it might attract pranksters or thieves.

"But I don't think any of that would happen. I think this is a scenario where it's probably going to be indoor. It's going to be with heavy security etc.," said Mark Thomas.

How do you feel about a medical marijuana farm being located in Belmont County? The Commission has been asked to support one in application — Mark A. Thomas (@CommishMThomas) June 8, 2017

He said the state will grant 24 licenses throughout Ohio.

And these will be large operations, up to 25,000 square feet of growing space.

"We're talking about each grow operation that may start out with 100 employees and expand well beyond that over the next couple of years after they start the operations," said Thomas.

The question was also taken to the public.

"They can, that's fine. Supply jobs probably. And it's going to a good cause, then I suspect that would be great," said James May of Elcoe.

"Actually, I'm a registered nurse, so I understand the benefits of having medicinal marijuana especially for cancer patients, it really helps out a lot. And I think it would be great for the community," said Martins Ferry resident Adrienne Panas.

Public opinion can sometimes be a force to be reckoned with.

So, before the commissioners lend it their support, they just wanted to know what the people think.

And that's gonna be the biggest hurdle for what in effect is a very conservative state.

But at least among the people following Mark Thomas on Twitter this morning, it wasn't a hurdle at all.

Those voting for it outnumbered those against it, two to one.