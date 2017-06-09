West Virginia Business College Under New Management

PRESS RELEASE --- The long-time owners of West Virginia Business College, with a combined ownership tenure of over sixty (60) years, have officially retired effective May 31, 2017. The daily operation of the College has been transferred to a new management team comprised of current and past employees.

This three member team has entered into a purchasing agreement with the recently retired ownership of West Virginia Business College (WVBC).

The College and the new management team remains on schedule and steeped in the ongoing process of achieving a new accreditation duly recognized by the United States Department of Education (USDOE). The USDOE has been timely and regularly informed of this process. The USDOE fully supports the College.

It is important to note that WVBC has remained in perfect compliance with the USDOE during this process which began in August of 2016. WVBC has been granted provisionary program and financial aid approval to continue to be recognized and confer credentials (both degrees and diplomas) for period of 18 months. This period of time allows ample opportunity to finalize our national accreditation.

In relation to the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College System (WVCTCS) and the recent vote to not recognize this federal accreditation is a decision WVBC, ultimately, had no control over. In fact, WVCTCS Deputy Council,Atty. Candace Kraus, who has also worked closely with WVBC, was made aware of all actions being taken by the College and the new management team prior to the June 8, 2017 WVCTCS meeting. Ms. Kraus has indicated that the WVCTCS will act on the approval of our permit application once the accreditation process for WVBC is completed.

Our new management team will keep the school open continuously and see all current students through to graduation. Our first and most important job is to meet the needs of our students. Importantly for those students, all title IV funds (financial aid) will stay in place and available for those who have qualified. All earned credentials shall be granted upon program completion and are recognized by the USDOE.

The new management is excited and honored to have the opportunity to carry on the legacy of West Virginia Business College, which is the oldest private proprietary college in the State of West Virginia.

As we enter into our 136th year, we are anticipating vigorously positive forward movement.