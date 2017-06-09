Unemployment Drops in Brooke, Hancock Counties

Unemployment figures for Brooke and Hancock Counties just came out, and they're continuing to drop.

In the past year, the two counties saw a nearly two-percent downfall.

Brooke County is now under 6-percent, which is half the rate from 2010.

Officials believe the numbers have gone down because of the international investment and development in the area.

"With these unemployment numbers going down, someone can actually move here and get a good paying job. Or people who are born and raised here can remain here with their family and friends knowing that there will be an important, well paying job," said Executive Director Patrick Ford.

Officials say there have been 2500 jobs open up in that area in the past seven years.

Statistics show that West Virginia is training employees quicker and getting them into jobs faster, which in turn lowers the unemployment rate.