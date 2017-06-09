Powerball Jackpot Set at $435 Million

It's time to buy your lottery tickets! The Powerball jackpot is set at $435 million dollars.

With the jackpot being at its 11th highest in the history of Powerball, people have been flocking to their local convenient stores, gas stations, grocery stores, you name it, to grab their shot at the millions. The cash value is set for $273.1 million dollars. With all that money, people typically think about buying nice cars, houses, paying off debt, etc.

7news went to Neely's grocery in East Wheeling and got the chance to speak with some locals on what they would do with the money.

Ernest Stewart, a local citizen, said, "What I would do, I would help the homeless, all the disadvantaged people, and pay off all my bills, and be happy for once in my life."

Lance Miller, the owner of Neely's Grocery, said, "When the jackpot gets big, the people and the excitement gets more and more, and it's a frenzy."

The drawing is Saturday night at 11 PM EDT, and just a reminder to always sign the back of your tickets when turning them in.

