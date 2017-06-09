Pet Supplies Plus Hosts Homeless Pets Looking For A Forever Home Every Friday

The Belmont County Animal Shelter and the cat rescue known as Cat-Stray-Shun were both out on the sidewalk, with dogs and cats, puppies and kittens, all in need of a good home.

"Every Friday this summer from 11 to 1, we'll be down here at Pet Supplies Plus with some of our wonderful dogs from the shelter, hoping they'll get some great homes," said Angela Hatfield, director of the Belmont County Animal Shelter. "I think Mr. Muttley has an application here today, so we're hoping that he's going to leave with a nice family for a retirement home."

Candace Fleagane was shocked at the number of cats and kittens that are homeless this spring.

"My organization has been spaying and neutering over 100 cats a month," she said. "But between me and the Back Street Cat Rescue, we have over 95 cats and kittens available for homes."

They say there is always a spring and summer population explosion among cats and dogs.

To find out more, you can call the Belmont County Animal Shelter at (740) 695-4708.

Or you can contact Candace at Cat-Stray-Shun at (740) 338-9339.

Or go to Pet Supplies Plus any Friday from 11 to 1 all summer long.