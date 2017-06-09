Firefighters Show Support for Local Greyhound Racing

On Monday, the Greyhound Bill was re-introduced as part of West Virginia's budget deal.

Controversy about the fate of Wheeling Island stirred up once again, and on Friday, local firefighters came together to show their support for the greyhound racing.

About 10 to 15 firefighters from Wheeling's Local 12 unit gathered at the racetrack to bet on a few races to show that this is something worth fighting for.

Not only for the Island's sake, but also for the City of Wheeling.

"Personally it does affect us, but not only that, it also affects the city, you know with jobs, local income, stuff like that. SO anything that affects the city directly affects us," said Jason Milton, Vice President of Wheeling Firefighter's Local 12.

There has not been update on the bill since it was re-introduced this week.

We will be sure to keep you updated with any details.