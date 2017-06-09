A New Italian Company Is Moving in and Bringing Hundreds of Jobs

Nearly 200 jobs.

That's what's in store for Ohio Valley residents as Italian manufacturing company, Pietro Fiorentini, moves in.

Officials say the new plant is a $5.5 million investment for the area and will employ nearly 200 people upon completion.

Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis says he's excited for these new jobs because this area so desperately needs them.

"This company has been working with the local officials for many, many months to make this project come to fruition. It's just so exciting that they would choose Brooke County and the City of Weirton for this manufacturing plant," Ennis said.

Pietro Fiorentini manufactures pressure regulators and valves for the natural gas industry....which is why company officials believe the Northern Panhandle is a perfect spot for their first U.S. based plant.

The large amounts of shale aren't the only draw to the area though.

Pietro Fiorentini Commercial Manager Max Ambrosi says the level of support and commitment from local officials is what sealed the deal.

"The people here in West Virginia they feel confident that we can make it here. That's the reason why. It was a matter of support and the relations we were able to build," Ambrosi said.

West Virginia Department of Commerce officials, along with local public officials from Weirton and the B-D-C were all in attendance today, to kick off the start of this new industry.

West Virginia Development Office Executive Director Kris Hopkins says this has been a long time coming, since 2012, and he believes it's time to celebrate because this is the start of the Ohio Valley's comeback.



"I think that this is a real testament to show that West Virginia can compete and Weirton can compete. So it should give a real confidence boost to local citizens to know that we can compete at this level. We can attract outside manufacturing opportunities and we have a bright future ahead of us," Hopkins said.

This is the second major announcement in 2017 for an international company moving into the Valley and officials say it's only the beginning.