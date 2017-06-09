Marshall County Relay for Life

Residents in Moundsville are gathered at John Marshall Football stadium for Marshall County's Relay for Life event.

The theme this year is 'wish Upon a Cure' and this annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society draws in thousands of dollars.

This year their goal is to raise $61,000 to promote cancer research and to one day bring an end to this awful disease. They say they do it because cancer is a battle that needs to be fought.

"As we all know here, cancer does not care who you are. It doesn't care how old you are," said Relay for Life Community Manager Brady Medovic. "So, we want to be sure to fight back against a disease that affects everybody."

The event is family friendly with games and entertainment all night long. Our Tate Blanchard is the emcee for the event and we'll talk with him live in just a little while.