Income Tax Cut Plan Stalls WV Special Session

After 14 Days, the West Virginia Special session has not produced an agreement on revenue and budget issues. While there is some agreement that sales tax should rise to somewhere above the current 6 percent, there is sharp divisions on whether a plan to cut income taxes by 20 percent is dead.

"We don't want to play Russian Roulette; we don't want to put that bullet in the chamber and when we press that trigger, blow ourselves off the financial cliff," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Minority Leader.

"I think that's really premature to say that. I think it's ridiculous to kick the can down the road again," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

The dispute produced spirited debate on both sides of the aisle. One of the biggest concerns is whether or not the final budget deal will send the Mountain State deeper into deficit spending in the next few years.

"The proposals that I've seen point to a positive impact for our taxpayers, and that's what I will be working for in the conference committee," said Del. Paul Espinosa, (R) Jefferson.

"We don't think we should put the state at risk because if there is no growth we're going to be back in a whole next year, and we think we ought to money in the hands of working people, to get our economy going," said State Sen. Mike Romano, (D) Harrison.

Also to be decided, whether to raise the gas tax and DMV fees to fix roads.

"Because of the delays, the best guess is that the the revenue votes could come on Monday or Tuesday, but again that is just a guess," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.