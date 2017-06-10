Color Me Au-some 5k Raises Money for Local Non-profit

More than 800 people participated in the 4th Annual Color Me Au-some 5k Walk/Run in Downtown Wheeling Saturday morning.

The charity event benefits local children with autism who attend Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Augusta Levy is the first intensive autism treatment program in the Ohio Valley. It aims to enhance the social, academic, communication and independent living skills of its students.

Participants of the 5k were color bombed throughout the course. Following the race, there were refreshments, door prizes, music and a photo booth.