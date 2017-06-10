"Color Me Au-Some" paints city of Wheeling

More than 800 people participated in the fourth annual Color Me Au-some 5K Run and Walk in Downtown Wheeling Saturday morning.

Runners wind through downtown from Heritage Port, to Wheeling Island across the suspension bridge and back, all while getting doused in paint powder at various stations.

However, the Color Me Au-Some Run and Walk is more than just colorful fun. It benefits local children with autism treated at the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

"Overall, I like that they throw the color on you. It's fun, and it just helps raise money for people that need it," said participant Jesse Nagel.

"I sign up each year for the people that I know with autism and also for the great things that the center does for the community," added participant Candace Kesselring.

Augusta Levy is the first intensive treatment center in West Virginia, where students have their own curriculum based on their needs and abilities.

Officials say the center's goal is to enhance the social, academic, communication and independent living skills of students.

All of this comes at a price, which is why Augusta Levy Development Director Staci Stephen says the Color Me Au-Some event is necessary.

"This race is so important because we are the biggest treatment center in West Virginia, and fundraisers is one of the main ways we make money for these children to get the services that they need. On average, it's $60,000 a year for a child with autism to receive these service, so every little bit we make with these fundraisers is a huge help to these families," said Stephen.

After the race, refreshments, door prizes, music and a photo booth were provided.

Participants say the biggest takeaway was supporting a great cause.