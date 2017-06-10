Centre Markets Holds The First Ever Market StrEAT Food Festival

Saturday kicked off the first ever Market StrEAT Food Festival!

The event started at noon and ran until 11 p.m.

People enjoyed food and drinks from nearly 20 local vendors.

There were also specials going on at the shops in Centre Market as well as goodies lining the street.

Ruttenbucks Owner Lesley Antonik says she's excited about today's turnout and hopes people see what great opportunities the Friendly City offers.

"It's a great event. It pulls a lot of people down into Centre Market, which is what we need in Wheeling. Just something for people to do and it lets people know that there's a lot to do for everybody.")



Food was served at the festival until 9 pm and live music played all day.

WTRF is a proud sponsor of this event.