Cancer survivors honored at Belmont County Relay For Life

The annual Belmont County Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and aims to fight back against all types of cancer with awareness.

Organizers hope to educate the community about the importance of screenings and what can be done to decrease the odds of getting cancer, but they say the big focus is on honoring those who have fought the disease.

"The survivors are our most important... letting them know that we are here for them, and we're ready to help them, and that we honor them and everything that they're going through," said Community Manager for Belmont County Relay for Life Tracy Barnhouse.

"This is a war in our own town, and we've got to keep the fight and keep the prayers coming," said cancer survivor Tommy Junkins.

Online donations totaled more than $17,000.

Visit Relay.ACSEvents.org to find other Relay for Life events in the area.