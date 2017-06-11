15th Annual Dice Run benefits Muscular Dystrophy Association

Dozens of riders gathered at Neidengard's Harley-Davidson in Sunday afternoon for the 15th Annual Dice Run to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Throughout the years, they have raised more than $300,000 to benefit 23 counties in the area.

"It stays local and it funds our summer camp, our care centers, all of our sport groups, and the [other] services that we provide," said fundraising coordinator Amanda Betker.

The Dice Run starts at Neidengard's and extends about 100 miles with the final stop at the Knights of Columbus in Mingo Junction.

Neidengard's owner John Neidengard says they are more than happy to host an event that brings the community together.

"It's really uplifting and good to see people get out and support a cause like this. It just makes you proud to be part of it," said Neidengard.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association, or MDA, supports individuals with 43 different neuromuscular diseases through services and research.

Harley-Davidson Motorcycles is a national partner of the MDA which is why many local dealers, like Neidengard's, hold events to support the cause.

"It's always great when we have local Harleys that call and say they really want to do this for MDA. Just having all of these people come out and show their support, it's definitely something that we appreciate. We can't express that enough," said Barb Staffen, Executive Director of the Cleveland Area MDA.

If you would like more information on the Muscular Dystrophy Association or to make a donation, visit their website at MDA.org.