C. A. House Music holds first Family Fun Day

Sunday marked the first ever C. A. House Music Family Fun Day at Heritage Port.

There were plenty of things for the kids to do, including bouncy houses, face painting, and an instrument petting zoo where kids can try out different instruments like a clarinet or trombone.

It all started at 1:00 p.m. with a drumming contest, followed by live music.

Organizers say they wanted to give back to the community while also sharing their love of music.

"There's just such a history of rich music [in the Ohio Valley]. You take the Capitol Theater, the Jamboree--really we're a hot bed of local talent. [We're] able to be in the midst of that and support our local musicians and the extensive history of the Ohio Valley. We're just really grateful," said C. A. House Music Marketing Director Melissa Ceo.

WTRF was a proud sponsor of this event.