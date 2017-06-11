Man Arrested Following Stolen Car Chase That Ended in Wheeling

One man is behind bars after a police chase ended in his arrest.

On Sunday afternoon, Bridgeport Police started chasing a car that was reported stolen from Wheeling a few days earlier. The chase then crossed the West Virginia border, and the the driver of the reported stolen car, Joseph Thomas Walton Jr., 28, of Wheeling, struck two other cars on I-70 Eastbound on Wheeling Island.

Walton Jr. then reportedly ran away from the scene, and was chased by police to a home on Wheeling Island where he was arrested.

He is in the Northern Regional Jail.