C3 Free Kids Soccer Camp Kicks Off

A huge camp that attracts over 400 kids every year kicked off on Sunday night.



The C3 Soccer Camp is totally free-- and it's for boys and girls ages 4 to 10.



The kids have the chance to learn the basics of soccer from high school and college coaches and players.



It's all happening on the campus of Linsly, and goes until Tuesday.



At the end of the camp, kids are treated to a picnic with face painting, inflatables, and games for the family.