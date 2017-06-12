DEVELOPING: Life Flight Called After Serious Crash in Jefferson County

Some developing just into the 7Newsroom early Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed crews are on scene of a serious crash in Jefferson County. This is happening at 2622 Township road 380.

Two victims have been transported to local hospitals and life flight has been called to transport a third victim.

Ohio State Highway Patrol has no word yet on the vehicles involved, or the cause, or any further information about the victim's conditions. If you're traveling through that area this morning, use caution.

We'll keep you updated.