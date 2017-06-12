Officials: Victim Life-Flighted After Vehicle Crash in Jefferson County

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed crews reported to the scene of a serious crash in Jefferson County.

This happened at 2622 Township Road 380 at approximately 3 a.m.

Officials said that Chase Oltz, 18, was driving a pick-up truck with two juveniles, when his front breaks gave out, causing his truck to rotate and hit a tree.

The two juvenile victims were transported to Trinity Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Oltz was life-fighted to Pittsburgh for treatment. Officials have not yet released his condition.

Stay with 7News as we update this story.