You're invited to help Ronald McDonald cut the ribbon on a newly renovated PlayPlace at the Elm Grove McDonalds.

Once the ribbon is cut, Ronald will help families explore the new space.

The PlayPlace will feature a spider climb, ripple deck, cooling tower, and scoop climb.

There's a more open design, making it easier for parents to watch their kids play.

They'll be cutting the ribbon at 11 a.m. Monday morning.