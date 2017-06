Taco Bell will be offering free tacos on Tuesday.

The deal is a part of the restaurant's "Steal A Taco" promotion with the NBA, following the Golden State Warriors' road win in game three of the NBA Finals.

Customers will get free Doritos Locos Tacos.

The promotion will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Check out the Taco Bell website for more information.