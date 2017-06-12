Retired Police Officer Reports to Jail

Former Wheeling Police Lieutenant Phil Redford is behind bars after self reporting to jail.

Redford reported to the Northern Regional Jail before being taken to prison to serve his two year sentence.

Last week, Redford appeared before Judge Ronald Wilson who sentenced him after violating the terms of his probation by having contact with the female victim, now his fiancee.

Redford will still appear before Brooke County Magistrate Robin Snyder, where as part of an agreement between his lawyer and the prosecution, he is expected to enter a guilty plea for failing to register as a sex offender.

At that time, his felon in possession of a firearm charge is expected to be dropped.