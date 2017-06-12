Chemical Tests Being Done in Bellaire

The County Health Department has not yet heard back from the EPA regarding results from air quality testing done at various sites in Bellaire.
There are concerns over elevated levels of PCE in the groundwater, which can vaporize and move up through the ground into buildings.
Samples were taken for testing.
PCE is a chemical used in dry cleaning.
Over the coming weeks, the EPA says they will collect samples at additional buildings, including homes and businesses.
WTRF
