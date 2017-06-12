WVU's Men's Basketball Coach to Promote Event at Primanti's

WVU's Men's Basketball Coach Bob Huggins will be in the area on Monday.

Huggins will be at Primanti's at the Highlands to promote the WVU Cancer Institute's Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

It's also part of Primanti's Hometown Edge fundraising program.

So far,Coach Huggin's has visited Primanti Brothers locations in Morgantown and Clarksburg.

At each of the events, he's handing out Hometown Edge cards.

Every time Primanti Bros customers use the card, 10-percent of the purchase will be donated to the fund.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m.

