'American Idol' auditions coming to Pittsburgh

Do you think you have what it takes to compete on "American Idol"? You'll soon have your chance!

According to WTAE, an audition will be held in Pittsburgh on September 3rd, as the "American Idol" tour bus makes a stop in Pittsburgh on its way across the nation.

The location of the Pittsburgh audition has not been announced yet.

If interested, go to ABC.com and click on "American Idol" to submit your audition video. You can also sign up for audition alerts.

The new season of "American Idol" is expected to air sometime in 2018, and you can watch that right here on WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley!