Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club in St. Clairsville

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago.

The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest.

But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on him.

Sheriff Lucas says the 60-year-old driver was found dead, with no signs of foul play. Officials say it appears he died of natural causes.

He was from out-of-state and his identity is not being disclosed, until his family has been notified.