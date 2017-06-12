Man Sentenced for Pandering Child Pornography

A Morristown man who pled guilty to pandering child pornography was sentenced today.

Russell Conrad, 30, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He was arrested by the Belmont County Sheriff's Department in April.

Authorities said he had an extraordinarily large quantity of child porn, some featuring children as young as nine years old.

Conrad earlier told the judge he lived with his father, had not finished high school and had never been employed.