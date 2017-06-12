'Miles for Mike' Held to Raise PTSD Awareness

On Saturday June 17th, runners and walkers from all over the Ohio Valley will gather at the Shadyside Loopfest to take part in Miles For Mike.

This will be the 5th year the event has been held.

Miles for Mike is held to raise awareness for PTSD.

Mike Karkowski, a sergeant in the army, had done two tours of duty in wartime in the Middle East.

When he returned home to Shadyside, he was a changed man.

Mike Karkowski took his life in 2009, when PTSD was not well understood.

"There was a diagnosis of PTSD, but not really any treatments. You know, we did our digging. He was in therapy. Uh the most they could have offered at the time was pretty much a bed in a VA Hospital," said Melissa Karkowski, his wife.

"They put their best foot forward, and that's their public face. But meanwhile they're bruised and they're wounded and they're hurting inside," Pastor Joel Traylor said.

So this year before the race, they will present $1500 checks to two groups, Dogs 4 Warriors and Team RWB.

"What's been able to treat the soldiers, or anyone who's been diagnosed with PTSD, is things like therapy dogs, exercise, community involvement, helping others," said Melissa.

"I think that the PTSD, the person who has it, it doesn't just hurt them, it hurts the people they're closest to, too," said Cory, Mike's son.

"I would like people to know that PTSD affects more people than you can even imagine, in ways that you couldn't imagine," said Eli, Mike's son.

They say the Shadyside Loopfest is the perfect event to embrace the race because they're both all about community.

"Sometimes I think it's comes almost, some of the things we're trying to do, is Mayberry-like, you know? And it's just meant to bring people out of their houses, off their porches," said Pastor Trayler.

They work really well together, for the love of community that we have, and the love that they have for my husband and my family.

Miles For Mike is a 5K Run-Walk through Shadyside.

The awards presentations are at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The race starts 30 minutes later.