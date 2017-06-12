Blue Line for Blue Lives in Wheeling

When you walk or drive down Chapline Street from 15th to 16th streets, you'll see something new.

Between the double yellow lines down the middle of the street, there's an additional line, a blue line.

There in the block of the Wheeling Municipal Building, it's a reminder of the men and women in blue, police officers.

Mayor Glenn Elliott suggested it, and others readily agreed.

"The idea for the blue line came from the City of Huntington actually," Mayor Elliott said. "Then somebody shared it with me on Facebook and I looked into it. It really seemed like a great way to show our appreciation for our local police force here. So I talked with the city manager and it's a go."

"So we hope this is a way that the officers, every day when they come to work, they see this blue line," said Vice Mayor Chad Thalman. "And it's a way everyone will know Wheeling has the utmost respect for our police officers."

"We appreciate the gesture of City Council to show their support for law enforcement," said Patrolman John McKenzie. "It's not every day that we get that support for law enforcement in the area. And I think it will leave a lasting impression on those who drive up and down Chapline Street."