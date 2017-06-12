Good Sportsmanship Leads to Fun Memories

It was the bottom of the 11th and the Washington Wild Things were down by one.

Then out of nowhere, 11-year-old Karson Donahie started encouraging the players and next thing he knew, they won.

So, to thank Karson for his great sportsmanship, Wild Things Center Fielder Rashad Brown came down to Wheeling for a big surprise.

It was a tear filled day because less than a year ago, Karson lost his dad, the original inspiration behind his love for baseball.

Karson's mother, Marleah Donahie, says it's been a tough baseball season without Mr. Donahie.

"We all have been through a lot in past few moths and Carson's a positive kid. He loves to make people laugh and smile and this has really shown him what that can do. Obviously, it can make friendships that will probably last a lifetime," Donahie said.

On Monday, Karson had the chance to renew his passion for baseball by playing with Brown.

The two spent the afternoon playing catch and Karson even received some batting tips, but while Karson says he was on Cloud 9, the center fielder says he's the one that was truly touched.

Brown says it means the world to hang out with a kid who's been through so much, but always has a smile on his face.

"A lot of people go through things, especially family trauma. There's nothing like it. So just to make him smile, be here. It's an amazing feeling for me. So, I don't mind going out of my way, coming and helping him out," Brown said.

Today's surprise was all thanks to Gold, Khourey and Turak and Em Media, who say they want to recognize Karson for his positive, upbeat attitude.

"In this day and age, when people get very competitive, I think it's important for kids to remember it's all about being a good sport, being a supporter, a good teammate, offering encouragement and always looking for the positive. We wanted to reach out to him and show him some appreciate and thanks for what he did," said GKT Attorney Teena Miller.

Karson and his family say they were completely filled with emotion today and they believe their dad would be proud.