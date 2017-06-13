Local Elections Held Tuesday

7news is your local election headquarters as there are some races taking place on Tuesday in West Virginia.

There are a few races we'll be following, including the mayor's race in Wellsburg.

2nd Ward Councilman Paul T. Billiard is running against incumbent Sue Simonetti..

If Billiard wins the mayor's seat, council will appoint someone to serve the rest of his term.

Also, Police Chief John W. Schwertfeger is seeking re-election. He will face off against Paul Arthurs.

In Windsor Heights, there is a race for Mayor.

The candidates facing off are Bill Liposchak and Grace Davis. Incumbent Jim Smith did not seek reelection.

Liposchak previously served as Mayor, and Davis is a council member.

Also, five seats on their city council are up in this election.

And in Follansbee and Bethany, there will be elections council member seats.

The polls in West Virginia open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and will close at 7:30 p.m.