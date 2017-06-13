Steubenville Woman Sentenced for Child Endangerment

A mother in Steubenville will spend 6 months in jail for endangering her child.
Back in May, Amanda Rogers plead guilty in connection with an abuse case of her one-year-old son.
This case happened in April 2015.
Officials confirm the child suffered a skull fracture and several broken bones from the abuse caused by Roger's boyfriend, Daniel Saunders.
Saunders was sentenced to eight years in prison for felonious assault of a child.
Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Michelle Miller sentenced Rogers to 5 years of probation, 6 months at EOCC, and to have no contact with her child or family.
WTRF
