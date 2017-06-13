Two Life-Flighted During Construction at Former Weirton Walmart

UPDATE 2:58 p.m.:

According to officials, two people were injured while working on construction at a former Walmart building in Weirton.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m., while two workers were putting up tresses.

As they were putting up the tresses, the walls reportedly collapsed on the workers.

Both workers were injured and were life-flighted to UPMC.

Officials also report that a small gas leak occurred after a transmitter was hit. Mountaineer Gas is on the scene responding.

