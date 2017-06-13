Two Life-Flighted During Construction at Former Weirton Walmart

UPDATE 2:58 p.m.:
According to officials, two people were injured while working on construction at a former Walmart building in Weirton.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m., while two workers were putting up tresses.
As they were putting up the tresses, the walls reportedly collapsed on the workers.
Both workers were injured and were life-flighted to UPMC.
Officials also report that a small gas leak occurred after a transmitter was hit. Mountaineer Gas is on the scene responding.
ORIGINAL:
Two people have been injured while working on construction at a site in Weirton.
According to the Weirton Fire Department, the two were working on construction at a building that housed a former Walmart, when a part of the roof collapsed.
Officials have not yet released the extent of their injuries. EMS arrived on the scene.
