Wheeling Jesuit Alum Signs with Germany's proWIN Volleyball

SAARBRUCKEN, SAARLAND, Germany – After a stellar collegiate career, Wheeling Jesuit alum Haley Kindall has signed to continue her court-career with proWIN Volleys TV wood of Germany for the upcoming season.

A 6-1 middle blocker, Kindall is projected to strengthen the center block of the Holzer volleyball players. The four-year Cardinals leader convinced the club leaders by her positive and open attitude.

"Haley is a type of player that can carry a whole team similar to the last year with Kelsey Chambers. She will strengthen us, particularly in the block and make it unpredictable due to its somewhat unconventional attacks," said Patrick Fielker and Ralf Dodler, trainer of the proWIN Volleys, in the club’s signing release.

Kindall takes an impressive collegiate WJU volleyball resume with her to the German team. She received American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II All-American Second Team, AVCA All-Atlantic Region First Team, D2CCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year and Mountain East Conference Player of the Year.

“We are very glad that Haley will come to us. This means that a previously open position in the middle block is now very well occupied," said Philipp Grau, Managing Director of proWIN Volleys TV Holz. After the departures of Lisa Riedel, Kelsey Chambers, Kristen Torre, Maximiliane Schröck (by profession) and Svenja Conrad (injuries) are not available for the coming season. In addition to Haley Kindall, the proWIN Volleys are planning three to four further newcomers.”

"We are looking specifically for talents from the region and from our own young players and experienced players from abroad in order to create a team that has the potential to be among the top three of the league," added Grau.

Kindall helped the Cardinals win four consecutive Atlantic Region titles, a 41-3 record in 2016 and 156-17 (.902) record in four seasons to go with a 2015 NCAA Division II National Championship. Kindall aided WJU to never lose a conference match during their four-year career, going 76-0 in the MEC.

Kindall hit 3.11 kills and 1.03 blocks per set and posted a .421 attack percentage, third best in NCAA Division II, for her senior 2016 year with the Cardinals. The Westerville, Ohio native totaled 1,568 kills, a .375 attack percentage and 474 total blocks in her career.

The proven Volleys season will start its season in the 3rd league on September 16-17. Before the opening contests, the team’s first hard test will be played at this year's AOK Cup on August 26-27 in the Joachim Deckarm Hall. In total, up to 24 teams from Germany and abroad will participate in the preparatory tournament of TV Holz.