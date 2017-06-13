Two Inducted into West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Some exciting news here at 7News.

Two of our own will be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook began his television career at our sister station WOWK in Charleston. He has since founded the Nexstar Media Group, which is comprised of 171 stations around the country and 5 in West Virginia.

Our WTRF News Director Brenda Danehart will also be inducted.

She joined the 7News team in 1980 and has served as news director for more than 15 years.

Both Brenda and Perry will be recognized in Huntington in September.

Congratulations to both!