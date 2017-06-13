The 21st annual Dean Martin Festival kicks off this week, and this year is a big one.

This festival, which starts Thursday, will include a 100th birthday party for Dean.

The Rat Pack musician has been celebrated in his home town of Steubenville since his death in 1995.

Each year the festival gets more and more attention from people all over the world.

And with Dean turning 100 this year, the anticipation for the festival is even higher.

"we have film crews coming in here from Hollywood and Canada and England. Everyone wants to know about his life story and where he was born, what he did, who his friends were and how he made it to the big times. It's been exciting and a lot of fun and we're looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday. It's going to be fantastic," said Chairman Rose Angelica.

The festival will run all weekend long throughout the city of Wheeling. For more information on the festival you can head to Dean Martin Steubenville dot com.