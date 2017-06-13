WTRF is working for our community

Wheeling City Council has said countless times that the Friendly City is turning around for the positive. Which is why so many organizations are taking it upon themselves to help.

For a lot of people in the area, Wheeling is their home. So, certain businesses and organizations, as well as us here at WTRF, want to be involved and do a little cleaning up.

For us at 7news this is a part of our Founder's Day program through Nexstar. Which is a way for all 171 stations to give back to the communities that welcome them.

It's still not enough, the city of Wheeling is asking people in the community to take a little pride in their city by helping repair certain areas, through good ole fashion hard work.

"It takes a village to get us where we need to be that's why it's so important for organizations, businesses to step outside the office walls and actually give back to your community," City of Wheeling Parks and Strategic Planning Director Jesse Mestrovic told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "I encourage everybody to do so."

Now, if you would like to work with the City of Wheeling to repair any areas that you've seen need work, or you just want to get out there and help but aren't sure where to start. Mestrovic says to contact his office by their email, recreation@wheelingwv.gov or you can call his office at (304) 243-3655 to set up something with them.

On Friday, the WTRF family will be helping lay mulch at a park and setting up a new disc-golf course, among all kinds of clean up efforts, on Wheeling Island.