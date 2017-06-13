Record-breaking Numbers for Chili Cookoff

This year's Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff was a huge success!
Organizers said the crowd was the largest in the event's 16 year history. More importantly however, a record-breaking amount of money was raised for the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.
On Monday, Wheeling city officials presented a check of just over $10,000 dollars that will benefit several organizations within the agency.
"We raised over $10,000 dollars and that will help our agencies respond to a number of un-met needs in our Upper Ohio Valley," said Associate Director George Smoulder.
Over the years, the cook-off has raised a grand total of more than $100,000 dollars.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.