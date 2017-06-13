Record-breaking Numbers for Chili Cookoff - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Record-breaking Numbers for Chili Cookoff

Posted: Updated:

This year's Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff was a huge success!

Organizers said the crowd was the largest in the event's 16 year history. More importantly however, a record-breaking amount of money was raised for the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

On Monday, Wheeling city officials presented a check of just over $10,000 dollars that will benefit several organizations within the agency. 

"We raised over $10,000 dollars and that will help our agencies respond to a number of un-met needs in our Upper Ohio Valley," said Associate Director George Smoulder.

Over the years, the cook-off has raised a grand total of more than $100,000 dollars. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.