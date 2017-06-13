Record-breaking Numbers for Chili Cookoff

This year's Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff was a huge success!

Organizers said the crowd was the largest in the event's 16 year history. More importantly however, a record-breaking amount of money was raised for the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

On Monday, Wheeling city officials presented a check of just over $10,000 dollars that will benefit several organizations within the agency.

"We raised over $10,000 dollars and that will help our agencies respond to a number of un-met needs in our Upper Ohio Valley," said Associate Director George Smoulder.

Over the years, the cook-off has raised a grand total of more than $100,000 dollars.