Lawmakers Introduce Legislation Helping Flood Victims

A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers introduce legislation aimed at helping flood victims in West Virginia and across the country.

In the aftermath of devastating floods, many homeowners deal with the frustration of filing an insurance claim. Most of the flood insurance policies in the country are provided by the federal government through the National Flood Insurance Program which is set to expire in September.

The proposed changes include a cap on flood insurance premium hikes for residential and commercial property.

Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana said, "This bill is about affordability it doesn't do any good to offer somebody insurance if they can't afford it."

Kennedy said he also wants to give federal officials more leeway to deal with under-performing engineers, consultants and lawyers.

The legislation includes a six year pause on interest payments on the insurance fund's debt.

That frees up $400 million dollars every year to provide loans to homeowners for repairs, while improving floodwalls and levees.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen said money will also go to improving understanding of which areas are most flood prone.

"The average age of flood maps in Maryland is 18-years-old which means that they are obviously totally out of date," said Van Hollen.

But legislation faces challenges in Congress. There's a competing bill that contains a greater focus on drawing private insurers into the flood policy market. There's also resistance from districts that are not flood prone who oppose using tax dollars to subsidize those that are.