Simonetti Re-elected as Mayor in Wellsburg

Longtime Wellsburg Mayor Sue Simonetti battles for re-election Tuesday night against Paul Billiard.

Simonetti will retain her seat as mayor. She says she's ready to get back to work.

"I'm so excited we had a wonderful day today, and luckily the voters turned out to vote and I was successful in my race. I really appreciate all the support that I got from the public, they've always been good to me and I always appreciate that. I'm excited that I'll be able to continue the projects that I've been working on, and hopefully we'll make a difference and we'll see the results," Simonetti said.

This will be Mayor Simonetti's third consecutive term in office.

These results are unofficial until a canvas is held.