2017 WEST VIRGINIA MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS

2017 WEST VIRGINIA MUNICIPAL ELECTION

JUNE 13, 2017

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

TOWN OF BETHANY

MAYOR

PATRICK SUTHERLAND 60 X

RECORDER

CYNTHIA HOFFMAN 65 X

COUNCIL (VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN FIVE)

EDWARD DULLY 41 X

LINDSEY GILBERT TREDWAY 40 X

SHIRLEY KEMP 55 X

HELEN MOREN 42 X

SYDMA HATZOPOULOS 44 X

LINDA CHIVERS 25

HANNAH PAULS (WI) 34

VILLAGE OF BETHLEHEM

MAYOR

TIM BISHOP 127 X

RECORDER

STEPHEN GULAJSKI 130 X

COUNCIL – FIRST WARD

ROBERT HENRY 131 X

COUNCIL – SECOND WARD

JUDI KIRKER 100 X

KENT PASCOLI 69

COUNCIL – THIRD WARD

CHARLES GRIFFIN 132 X

COUNCIL – FOURTH WARD

STEPHEN HARASUIK 123 X

COUNCIL – FIFTH WARD

MARK SASEEN 131 X

COUNCIL – SIXTH WARD

THOMAS AUTEN, JR. 124 X

COUNCIL – SEVENTH WARD

STANLEY WOJCIK 114 X

CITY OF FOLLANSBEE

MAYOR

DAVID VELEGOL, JR. 409

VITO CUTRONE 392

POLICE CHIEF

JOHN SCHWERTFEGER 597

PAUL ARTHURS 195

CITY CLERK

DAVID KURCINA 699

CITY ATTORNEY

MICHAEL GAUDIO 695

COUNCILMAN AT LARGE

JOHN CASINELLI, SR. 499

TOM LUDEWIG 286

COUNCIL – FIRST WARD

GEORGE ROBINSON 86

JAMES MILLER 35

COUNCIL – SECOND WARD

CHARLES MCCOY, III 35

ANGELA KOCHER 116

COUNCIL – THIRD WARD

KATHY SANTORO 110

COUNCIL – FOURTH WARD

RUDY CIPRIANI 85

ALEXIS RUSSELL 71

COUNCIL – FIFTH WARD

SCOTT MCMAHON 202

TOWN OF HARRISVILLE

MAYOR

ALAN HAUGHT 42 X

COUNCIL (VOTE FOR TWO)

DAVID LAMM 42 X

PAUL BEALL 44 X

TOWN OF MIDDLEBOURNE

MAYOR

STEVE SEAGO 92 X

CHARLES DELAUDER 53

RECORDER

SUSAN PELIKAN 89 X

COUNCIL (VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN FIVE)

DAVE MYERS 106 X

CHARLENE GALLUZZO 81 X

JANICE BONNER 75

BILL SUTER 81 X

BILL JENKINS 77 X

MICHAL GALLUZZO 69

VERA HENTHORN 107 X

VILLAGE OF PINE GROVE

MAYOR

LARRY HUGGINS 23

BARBARA KING 44 X

JOHNNY HAUGHT 31

RECORDER

RHONDA KAY SPENCER 83 X

COUNCIL (VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN FIVE)

EVA ADAMS 25

CINDY ROBERTS 39

CHRISTOPHER VANDERHOFF 53 X

JOHN HURST 34

CASEY PINGLEY 71 X

STACEY JUDGE 52 X

CYNTHIA FIGLER 83 X

RICHARD PRICE 50 X

ROBIN WADSWORTH 28

VILLAGE OF VALLEY GROVE

COUNCIL (VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN SEVEN)

WILMA FERRELL 21

DARLENE PHILABAUM 33 X

CHAD KLEEH 36 X

STEVE RIGGS 33 X

DAN MCNICKLE 32 X

TIM MILLER 26 X

GERRY TRAGER, SR. 28 X

DENEAN MILLER 24 X

CITY OF WELLSBURG

MAYOR

PAUL BILLIARD 193

SUE SIMONETTI 401

CHIEF OF POLICE

RICHARD FERGUSON 337

STANLEY KINS 268

CITY CLERK

LEE ANN WILLIAMS 509

COLLECTOR/TREASURER

ANDREA MORISS 514

COUNCIL – FIRST WARD

JACK KINS 87

COUNCIL – SECOND WARD

ANGEL ADAMS 152

COUNCIL – THIRD WARD

THOMAS DISERIO 189

COUNCIL – FOURTH WARD

CHARLES HARRIS 87

TOWN OF WEST LIBERTY

MAYOR

MARK GRIFFITH (WI) 53 X

COUNCIL (VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN THREE)

FRANK STANLEY 27

DEREK ENNIS 10

GREG GRIFFITH 42 X

RORY BARNES 61 X

KEVIN MCCAUSLAND (WI) 27

TOWN OF WINDSOR HEIGHTS

MAYOR

WILLIAM LIPOSCHAK 39

GRACE DAVIS 44 X

RECORDER

BARBARA MILLER 52 X

COUNCIL (VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN FIVE)

VIOLET DAWSON 47 X

LARRY BOYNES 59 X

MARJORIE MILLS 51 X

CHARLES MILLER 25 X