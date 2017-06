Multiple crews responded to a fire just off of Route 88 in Ohio County Wednesday morning.

The call came in just after 4:41 a.m.

An elderly man and his son lived in the home. The father was taken to the hospital just as a pre-caution. The son remained on scene through the morning and is reportedly OK.

That home is reportedly a total loss.

