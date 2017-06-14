Historic Oglebay Home Lost After Early Morning Fire

UPDATE:

A historic home just off route 88 on Oglebay Drive is a total loss after an early morning fire.

The homeowner was able to escape, saving his elderly father's life just after 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ohio County volunteer fire crews say the house was fully involved when they arrived.

EMS transported the elderly man to Wheeling hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

The homeowner is shaken after losing the house, which was the first one built near Oglebay in 1938 by his grandfather.

"Clothes or anything we can salvage out of it now we're trying to get out of it. We were able to get the sons wallet and cell phone so he's very appreciative of that but most everything inside the house has been destroyed by the fire," said Lou Vargo, Director of Ohio County Emergency Management.

Vargo says it is still too early in the investigation to tell where the fire broke out in the house, or how.

Fire investigators will be on scene.

ORIGINAL:

Multiple crews responded to a fire just off of Route 88 in Ohio County Wednesday morning.

The call came in just after 4:41 a.m.

An elderly man and his son lived in the home. The father was taken to the hospital just as a pre-caution. The son remained on scene through the morning and is reportedly OK.

That home is reportedly a total loss.

Look for continuing coverage of this story later today on 7News at Noon.