BREAKING: Congressman Among "multiple" Victims in Alexandria Sho - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

BREAKING: Congressman Among "multiple" Victims in Alexandria Shooting

BREAKING: Congressman Among "multiple" Victims in Alexandria Shooting

Posted: Updated:

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WUSA reports

CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip.

Congressman among "multiple" victims in Alexandria shooting

A  congressional source says the injured include 2 Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana.

Park Police spokeswoman Anna Rose tells WUSA they are using one of their Eagle helicopters to medevac injured, but that Alexandria Police Department is handling the incident.

This is a developing story.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.