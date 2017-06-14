BREAKING: Congressman Among "multiple" Victims in Alexandria Shooting

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WUSA reports.

CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip.

A congressional source says the injured include 2 Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana.

Park Police spokeswoman Anna Rose tells WUSA they are using one of their Eagle helicopters to medevac injured, but that Alexandria Police Department is handling the incident.

This is a developing story.