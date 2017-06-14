Congressman Steve Scalise among five injured at Virginia ball field shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, officials said. His wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Alexandria police said a suspect in the shooting was in custody. During a news conference police said five people were transported from the scene.

A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers. Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.”

Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said Scalise was standing on second base when he was shot.

“I was looking right at him,” Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. “He was a sitting duck.”

Brooks said the Scalise “crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood.”

“We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip,” Brooks said.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are “deeply saddened” by news of a shooting “tragedy” at a congressional baseball game.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that “the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.”

Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and “saw the shooter.”

“Please pray for my colleagues,” Duncan said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office said Scalise’s wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, but is in stable condition. He is currently undergoing surgery.

US Capitol Police have also confirmed that they have a "robust police presence" around the Capitol, but the building remains open after the shooting in Virginia.

Rep. Scalise, a number of aides, and Capitol Police officers were shot during the incident.

Capitol Police say they are "investigating a shooting that occurred off Capitol Grounds."

ORIGINAL 8:15 a.m.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WUSA reports.

CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip.

A congressional source says the injured include 2 Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana.

Park Police spokeswoman Anna Rose tells WUSA they are using one of their Eagle helicopters to medevac injured, but that Alexandria Police Department is handling the incident.

This is a developing story.