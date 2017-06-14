North Carolina Man Arrested in Wheeling After Pointing Rifle at - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

North Carolina Man Arrested in Wheeling After Pointing Rifle at Driver

Wheeling Police arrested one man on Tuesday evening after receiving a 911 call from a motorist regarding a road-rage incident.

Police responded to the scene on the I-70 Exit 2A off ramp, where they found Joshua Adam Jones, 31, had pointed a rifle at the victim.

The victim, who was also driving on the exit ramp, was able to get a license plate number.

Police then began to search the area for the white pickup truck. Officers identified the truck and conducted a traffic stop, where a rifle was found in Jones's vehicle.

Jones, who is from China Grove, North Carolina, was placed under arrest for brandishing and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

